Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' is struggling badly

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' is struggling badly

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 11:11 am 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most successful actors of the last decade. Pre-pandemic the actor became a box office success machine. However, his last few projects tanked at the box office and now Dream Girl 2 has emerged to be a much-needed comeback. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India with ease.

Aiming to gain momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 103.84 crore in India. The quirky comedy-drama received positive reviews from critics too. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline