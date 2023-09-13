Box office collection: 'Jawan' surpasses Rs. 600cr mark globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023

'Jawan' box office collection

Jawan is the latest box office phenomenon in Bollywood. With the humongous success, trade experts believe that Bollywood is back with a bang! The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been an absolute beast on weekdays and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 600 crore mark globally. In India, the Atlee directorial is inching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark.

'Jawan' is on the right box office track

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 27.22 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 346.3 crore in India. As per the trend, the film is set to reap more on the weekend. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

