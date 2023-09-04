#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Kushi' registers impressive opening weekend

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the bonafide new generation stars of Telugu films. The Mahanati duo was having a tough ride at the box office as their last releases tanked badly. Now, with Kushi, the duo is back as the movie outperformed itself on the first weekend. This head start is a much-needed boost for the project.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic drama earned Rs. 9.63 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 34.78 crore in India. However, the collection was on a diminishing spree on the weekend, hence it is a negative trend for the Shiva Nirvana directorial. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Lakshmi, among others.

