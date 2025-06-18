Telangana man in Israel suffers heart attack after continuous bombings
What's the story
Ravindra, a resident of Jagtial district in Telangana, India, died after suffering a heart attack due to continuous bombings in Israel. The incident took place on June 15.
Ravindra was working part-time on a visit visa when the conflict intensified.
Speaking to the media, his wife, R Vijayalakshmi, revealed that he was terrified of the situation.
"He told us he might lose his life. We tried to console him that nothing would happen to him," she told The Siasat Daily.
Appeal made
Wife appeals to government to bring back husband's body
Vijayalakshmi has appealed to both the Telangana state and central governments to help bring back her husband's body.
She also sought assistance for her children in finding jobs.
"I appeal to the government to bring back my husband's body and help my children with a job," she said, highlighting her family's plight amid these challenging circumstances.
Helpline launched
Helpline for residents in affected areas
In light of the ongoing conflict, the Telangana government has set up a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.
The helpline is aimed at assisting and addressing concerns of state residents in affected areas.
Citizens can contact Vandhana (+91 98719 99044), G Rakshith Naik (+91 96437 23157), Javed Hussain (+91 99100 14749) and CH Chakravarthi (+91 99493 51270) for support or information.