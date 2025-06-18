What's the story

Ravindra, a resident of Jagtial district in Telangana, India, died after suffering a heart attack due to continuous bombings in Israel. The incident took place on June 15.

Ravindra was working part-time on a visit visa when the conflict intensified.

Speaking to the media, his wife, R Vijayalakshmi, revealed that he was terrified of the situation.

"He told us he might lose his life. We tried to console him that nothing would happen to him," she told The Siasat Daily.