What's dinga dinga, virus causing Ugandan women to 'dance' uncontrollably
A mysterious disease called "Dinga Dinga" has emerged in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, predominantly impacting women and girls. The disease, which means "shaking like dancing," presents symptoms including uncontrollable shaking of the body, fever, and severe weakness. In extreme cases, the patients are left paralyzed and unable to move. The cause of this outbreak is still unknown.
Health officials investigate mysterious Dinga Dinga disease
Health officials have sent samples of the affected people for analysis to Uganda's Ministry of Health. The disease has been compared to the historical Dancing Plague of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, owing to its similar symptoms. However, no conclusive cause has been identified yet, with speculations ranging from viral infections to environmental factors.
Antibiotics show promise in treating dinga dinga disease
While the cause of Dinga Dinga remains elusive, antibiotics have been employed as a treatment method with promising results. Most patients recover within a week of receiving medical care. Dr. Kiyita Christopher, a district health officer, urged locals to seek treatment from district health facilities instead of relying on unverified herbal remedies due to a lack of scientific evidence supporting their efficacy against this disease.
Public health campaigns and travel advisories amid outbreak
Public health campaigns are also being run to raise awareness about Dinga Dinga, educate people on early symptom recognition, and encourage proper medical care. The outbreak is currently limited to Bundibugyo, with no cases reported outside the district. However, Dr. Piyush Mishra, General Physician and Immunization Officer, North East District, New Delhi has advised against traveling to Uganda for now and recommended that travelers undergo health screenings if they decide to visit.