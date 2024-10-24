Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian envoy Verma, expelled by the Trudeau government, accuses Canada of 'backstabbing' India.

He claims that Canada has given political patronage to a small group of hard-line Khalistanis involved in illegal activities.

He claims that Canada has given political patronage to a small group of hard-line Khalistanis involved in illegal activities.

Despite India providing evidence and requesting extradition of 26 radicals, Canada has not taken any action, leading Verma to criticize their double standards.

India-Canada relations have soured in recent times

Canada 'backstabbed' India, says Indian envoy expelled by Trudeau government

By Chanshimla Varah 07:03 pm Oct 24, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Senior Indian diplomat Sanjay Verma has slammed Canada for designating him a "person of interest" in the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma called the move "kind of back-stabbing" and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistan terrorists and extremists. The move by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government triggered a major diplomatic row, prompting India to recall its senior diplomats.

Diplomatic dispute

Verma criticizes Canada's handling of bilateral relations

In an interview with PTI, Verma said he was surprised at being named a "person of interest," calling it an unprofessional way to conduct bilateral relations. He said only a handful of Sikhs in Canada are hard-line Khalistanis but they have been given political patronage. "About 10,000 people, of Sikhs in Canada are hard-line Khalistanis, making Khalistan a business," he said, accusing these groups of human trafficking, gun running, and extortion.

Diplomatic recall

Verma's recall and India's dismissal of allegations

Varma also recalled how, during his Toronto visit, he was told by Canadian authorities that he and five other diplomats were connected to Nijjar's murder investigation. He was requested to waive his diplomatic immunity so that they could be interrogated by RCMP, which is the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the investigating agency there. Verma relayed this request to New Delhi, which then decided to recall him and other diplomats.

Extradition silence

Verma criticizes Canada's response to extradition requests

"When the Government of India withdrew us, they (Canadian government) decided to label us as 'persona non grata' and be sent packing within a given timeline," Varma told NDTV. While Canada has alleged that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar's murder in 2023, India has dismissed these claims as absurd and motivated. Verma emphasized that Canada has not provided any evidence to support its allegations.

Student caution

Verma's advice to Indian students in Canada

He noted that India had shared evidence of radical groups operating in Canada with the Trudeau government, but no action was taken. Verma also revealed that New Delhi had sent extradition requests for 26 radical elements and gangsters to Canada, but to no avail. He slammed Canada's double standards in dealing with such matters. "That one law applies to you and another law applies to me, that doesn't work in the world anymore," he told the channel.