Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel

'A...disgrace': Netanyahu as Macron calls for arms embargo in Gaza

By Chanshimla Varah 09:45 am Oct 06, 2024

What's the story French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the former's proposal to stop supplying Israel with weapons for use in Gaza. In an interview with France Inter, Macron said "the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza." He also stated that the war was leading to "hatred."

Counter-response

Netanyahu criticizes Macron's call for arms embargo

Netanyahu swiftly responded to Macron's comments, stating that "as Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side." He criticized Macron and other Western leaders for calling for an arms embargo against Israel. The Israeli leader also questioned whether Iran had restricted weapons to its allies, labeling the calls for an arms embargo on Israel as a disgrace.

Diplomatic exchange

France responds to Netanyahu's criticism

In response to Netanyahu's remarks, Macron's office issued a statement describing his reaction as "excessive and detached from the friendship between France and Israel." The statement reaffirmed that France is a "steadfast friend of Israel." Separately, Qatar praised Macron's call for an arms embargo as an important step toward stopping the war. Jordan also welcomed Macron's remarks, emphasizing the need for a complete ban on weapons exports to Israel.

Conflict escalation

Macron regrets Netanyahu's decision for ground operations

Macron has also expressed regret over Netanyahu's decision to conduct ground operations in Lebanon. He stated that "Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," highlighting the need to avoid further escalation of conflict. Despite international pressure, Netanyahu remained defiant, stating that "Israel will win with or without their support." He criticized countries advocating for an arms embargo as being complicit in allowing terrorism to thrive.

Conflict anniversary

Israel marks 1st anniversary of Hamas attack

Monday marks the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war and has now engulfed neighboring Lebanon. The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory offensive on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,825 people, a majority of them civilians according to health ministry figures from the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.