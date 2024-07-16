In short Simplifying... In short NVIDIA, a major player in the AI market, is under scrutiny by French authorities for potential anti-competitive practices.

The concern stems from NVIDIA's significant control over the industry, with its hardware and software being heavily relied upon, leading to fears of possible exploitation.

This investigation, including a raid on NVIDIA's French offices, highlights the company's influence, as it reportedly holds up to 94% of the data center GPU market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Probe against NVIDIA is related to activities within the cloud computing industry

Why NVIDIA is facing antitrust investigation in France

By Mudit Dube 05:50 pm Jul 16, 202405:50 pm

What's the story NVIDIA is currently under investigation by French authorities for alleged anti-competitive practices. Benoit Coeure, president of Autorité de la concurrence (France's national competition regulator), stated that charges would be brought against NVIDIA if the investigation "was fruitful." The specific charges that NVIDIA might face remain undisclosed. According to Reuters, the probe is related to activities within the cloud computing industry. The outcome could be potentially damaging for NVIDIA, risking substantial fines if found guilty of violating competition laws.

Regulatory action

France first to charge NVIDIA for anti-competitive practices

France is the first regulatory body preparing to charge NVIDIA for alleged anti-competitive practices. French authorities have previously expressed concerns over NVIDIA's dominance in the generative AI market, suggesting that this could create an environment ripe for exploitation by chip makers. In September 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported a raid on NVIDIA's offices in France. This action was reportedly part of a broader investigation into the cloud computing industry.

Market control

NVIDIA's dominance in AI market raises concerns

NVIDIA's dominance in the generative AI market has raised concerns among French authorities. They have pointed out the industry's reliance on NVIDIA's hardware and CUDA software, suggesting that this could lead to potential exploitation by chip makers. It is estimated that NVIDIA could control up to 94% of the data center GPU market, further emphasizing its significant influence in the industry.