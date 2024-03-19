Next Article

It will be integrated into services provided by Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure

NVIDIA unveils quantum-computing cloud service to take on Microsoft, AWS

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:36 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story NVIDIA has stepped into the quantum-computing cloud services arena with the debut of its new platform, NVIDIA Quantum Cloud. This service, tailored for researchers eager to experiment with their quantum-computing software, will initially feature a data center brimming with AI chips and systems that mimic a quantum computer. Tim Costa, NVIDIA's Director of high-performance computing and quantum computing, disclosed that while the service doesn't have an attached quantum computer, it plans to offer access to third-party ones down the line.

Major cloud providers to incorporate NVIDIA's quantum simulator

NVIDIA's innovative quantum simulator is set to be integrated into the services provided by Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Microsoft Azure. Despite entering the fray years after rivals such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and IBM-backed start-up Strangeworks Inc., NVIDIA is determined to establish its presence with its distinctive offering. The integration of NVIDIA's quantum simulator into these leading cloud services marks a significant stride for the company in the fiercely competitive realm of quantum computing cloud services.

Gaming technology fuels NVIDIA's quantum research

NVIDIA's venture into quantum research was made possible by its graphics processing units, originally crafted to enhance video games. These units have demonstrated their worth due to their capacity to rapidly perform a type of computation used in quantum computer simulations. As per Tim Costa, NVIDIA AI chips like the H100 Tensor Core GPUs are now potent enough to execute classical algorithms previously too complex for computers, including those utilized in drug discovery and materials science among other scientific fields.

Global supercomputers powered by NVIDIA chips

NVIDIA has declared that its chips will power several supercomputers worldwide dedicated to advancing quantum computing research. The ABCI-Q supercomputer, constructed by Fujitsu for Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, will employ over 2,000 H100 Tensor Core GPUs, and is slated for deployment in the early part of next year. Furthermore, supercomputers at Denmark's Novo Nordisk Foundation and Australia's Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre will also integrate NVIDIA hardware into their systems.