How Amazon's Q fares against OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude

1/6

Technology 3 min read

How Amazon's Q fares against OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude

By Akash Pandey 07:22 pm Dec 05, 202307:22 pm

Amazon's Q is currently only offered in preview mode in Oregon and northern Virginia in the United States

Amazon's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched a new AI chatbot, named "Amazon Q." This move comes at a time when rivals such as Microsoft are heavily relying on OpenAI for its generative AI offering. As Amazon endeavors to recover lost ground in artificial intelligence, Q seems to have miles to cover to compete with ChatGPT. Latest developments appear unfavorable for Q, and they underscore substantial advancements made by generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.

2/6

Q v/s ChatGPT and others: Let's first grasp their functions

Amazon's Q is an AI-powered assistant, primarily built for businesses. It is designed for troubleshooting issues, content generation, gaining insights, and connecting with a company's information repositories, code, data, and enterprise systems. On the other hand, ChatGPT and Claude are utilized for engaging in conversations and generating human-like text, based on the input they receive. They are employed for tasks like answering questions, providing information, creative writing, and language translation, leveraging advanced AI techniques.

3/6

Q is facing "severe hallucinations"

Amazon's Q came as a response to major companies like Apple, Verizon, Samsung, and Northrop Grumman, banning the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT due to privacy concerns and the potential to leak confidential data. While Q was designed to offer better security and privacy compared to other consumer chatbots, leaked internal documents obtained by Platformer suggest that Amazon Q is experiencing "severe hallucinations" and may be leaking confidential information.

4/6

Amazon spokesperson denied the claims

According to Platformer, the issue was labeled as "sev 2," which is serious enough to alert engineers during nighttime hours. Allegedly, the chatbot disclosed the locations of Amazon Web Services data centers and leaked unreleased features. However, an Amazon spokesperson denied these claims, stating, "Amazon Q has not leaked confidential information," and stressed that "no security issue was identified."

5/6

Q must improve to contend with established rivals

Certainly, instances of Large Language Models (LLMs) generating inaccurate factual assertions, commonly referred to as "hallucination," have been reported before. OpenAI's ChatGPT, along with Google's Bard and Anthropic's Claude has consistently grappled with challenges in discerning between truth and fiction. However, these bots have vastly improved through numerous updates and the integration of advanced LLMs that now drive them. If Amazon wants to compete in the AI space, the company needs to make Q more secure.

6/6

Amazon wants partners to leverage Q

AWS's largest customers include financial firms Vanguard and Deloitte, telecommunication companies such as Verizon, and entertainment conglomerates like Disney. Amazon believes that partners could leverage the AI chatbot for their employees when a more complete version is rolled out. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky highlights its use in various departments such as human resources, legal, product management, design, manufacturing, and operations. If the recent report is confirmed, companies adopting Amazon's enterprise AI may face significant risks.