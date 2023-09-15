Nokia G42 5G now available in India: Should you buy

Technology

Nokia G42 5G now available in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 02:06 pm 2 min read

The device will receive two OS updates and three years of monthly security updates

The Nokia G42 5G is now up for grabs in India. It is selling via Amazon, and buyers can select from two color options: So Gray and So Purple. The feature-packed smartphone bears a price tag of Rs. 12,599 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. The Nokia phone locks horns with offerings such as Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Redmi 12 5G. It seems a solid option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a 5G smartphone in the entry-level segment.

Check out the device's specifications

The Nokia G42 5G has an IP52-rated water-repellent design, a waterdrop-notch, and a side-facing biometric sensor. The handset offers a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, along with 2MP depth and macro shooters. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies.

The handset is Wi-Fi 6-ready

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. It supports up to 1TB of expandable storage and 5GB of virtual RAM. The phone is shipped with Android 13. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, capable of charging at 20W. On the connectivity front, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5 (6-ready), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. The phone also packs an array of sensors.

Share this timeline