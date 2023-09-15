Nokia G42 5G now available in India: Should you buy
The Nokia G42 5G is now up for grabs in India. It is selling via Amazon, and buyers can select from two color options: So Gray and So Purple. The feature-packed smartphone bears a price tag of Rs. 12,599 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. The Nokia phone locks horns with offerings such as Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Redmi 12 5G. It seems a solid option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a 5G smartphone in the entry-level segment.
Check out the device's specifications
The Nokia G42 5G has an IP52-rated water-repellent design, a waterdrop-notch, and a side-facing biometric sensor. The handset offers a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, along with 2MP depth and macro shooters. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies.
The handset is Wi-Fi 6-ready
The Nokia G42 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. It supports up to 1TB of expandable storage and 5GB of virtual RAM. The phone is shipped with Android 13. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, capable of charging at 20W. On the connectivity front, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5 (6-ready), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. The phone also packs an array of sensors.