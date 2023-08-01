Technology

Redmi 12 series, Watch 3 Active launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 01:58 pm 3 min read

The Redmi 12 5G supports Bluetooth 5.3 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi 12 duo in the Indian smartphone market. Both 4G and 5G models bear similar aesthetics. Only some hardware specifications make them different. At the same event, the brand also unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X series, and a wireless neckband. Here's a quick round-up of all the launches along with their pricing.

Redmi 12 series has a 90Hz display

Redmi 12 series gets a center-aligned punch-hole, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, glass back panel, and 3.5mm jack. The devices feature a 90Hz, 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with 550-nits brightness. They get Gorilla Glass protection and IP53 rating. On the rear, they have 50MP main and 2MP macro cameras. The 4G trim also includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the handsets offer an 8MP camera.

The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The 4G model uses the Helio G88 chipset. The series packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the devices have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. They boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 layered on top.

Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with 100+ fitness modes

Joining the Redmi 12 series is the Watch 3 Active. The wearable sports a 2.5D curved design, metallic finish, and 5ATM water resistance. It packs a 1.83-inch LCD, with 200+ watch faces. The watch offers a comprehensive set of health-monitoring features, including SpO2, all-day heart rate, and sleep. Also, it accommodates 100+ fitness modes. It features Bluetooth 5.3, and lasts 12 days per charge.

Xiaomi Smart TV X series supports Dolby Audio

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series models have a premium metallic design and thin bezels. The televisions come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. Each model offers 30W audio output with support for Dolby Audio, DTS, and DTS:X. The devices are powered by Google TV and get Patchwall/Patchwall+ integration.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 is equipped with 9.2mm drivers. It features dual-mic noise cancellation for clear calling. The wearable neckband supports up to 16 hours of playback. It comes in a Blue color variant and costs Rs. 1,199.

Pricing for the latest Redmi/Xiaomi products

The Redmi 12 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 15,499 for its 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The Redmi 12 4G costs Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,499 for its 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants, respectively. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is launched at Rs. 2,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X series starts at Rs. 29,999 for its 43-inch model.