Limited-edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey's sale starts June 6

Written by Akash Pandey May 29, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition is equipped with a Bionic Vibration Motor (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has introduced the limited-edition Marble Odyssey model of the OnePlus 11 5G in India. As for the highlights, the handset comes in special packaging. It is built with 3D microcrystalline rock and packs everything you have on the standard model. The phone will go on sale starting June 6 via Amazon and OnePlus's e-store. The official pricing is yet to be revealed.

No two phones are alike: OnePlus

While the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey remains the same in terms of features and specifications, the marble finish at the back is unique to each model, which makes no two models alike. OnePlus states that each limited edition handset is "meticulously selected or discarded by hand." The India-exclusive Marble Odyssey model is similar to the China-specific Jupiter Rock Edition launched in March.

The device packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey has a left-aligned punch-hole, an aluminum frame, an Alert Slider, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. It offers IP64 water resistance. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 525ppi pixel density, 1,300-nits maximum brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

A 50MP primary camera with OIS is onboard

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey retains the Hasselblad-tuned rear camera module of the standard model, featuring a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, AF) Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2, AF) 115-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP (f/2.0, AF) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.45) camera. The device can record up to 8K videos at 24fps.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the phone

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm. It comes in 8GB/128GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1) and 16GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) configurations. The handset boots Android 13 with OxygenOS 13. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast-charging. You get Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers too. Wireless connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: Price and availability

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will go on sale in India from June 6 at 12:00 pm onward. The device will be up for grabs via Amazon and the official OnePlus store. We expect the prices to start at around Rs. 60,000.