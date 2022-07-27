Technology

Best smartphones developers can buy in 2022

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 27, 2022, 04:29 pm 4 min read

Top five smartphones for developers

A performance-oriented smartphone helps developers in creating engaging and customer-centric mobile apps and services. If you have been in the field of app development, designing, or testing, you can go through our top picks that have the potential to deliver excellent results. These top-of-the-line models feature high-end cameras, a great display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Phone #1 Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has an 8.3-inch AMOLED display with a 1892x2688 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In the folded position it sports a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 1344x1892 pixels resolution. It packs Snapdragon 888 SoC, with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,449mAh battery. The device runs Microsoft 365 applications as well as Android apps.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features triple rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. Up front, it has a 12MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Phone #2 OPPO Find X5 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. The device's global model features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro's triple rear cameras consist of a 50MP (f/1.7, OIS) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom along with Hasselblad color calibration. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits of peak brightness. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging.

The S22 Ultra has a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto snapper with 10x zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. For selfies, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro bears a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by a Google Tensor chipset, mated with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,003mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 23W wireless charging support.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom. For selfies, it sports an 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 flaunts a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED foldable display with HDR10+ and 1200-nits of peak brightness. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate. The device houses Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 features triple rear cameras that include a 12MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) in-screen camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover display.