TECNO CAMON 20 launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

The TECNO CAMON 20 series boots Android 13 with HiOS 13 baked on top

TECNO has introduced the CAMON 20 series of smartphones in India. The range includes CAMON 20, 20 Pro 5G and 20 Premier 5G. As for the highlights, the handsets bear a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a MediaTek chipset, a 32MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. While the standard model will be available from May 29, the 5G variants will go on sale in June.

Why does this story matter?

TECNO is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

The brand recently entered the premium segment with PHANTOM V Fold and the semi-flagship market with the PHANTOM X2 and X2 Pro models.

This time, the company has targeted mid-range space with 4G and 5G models under the CAMON 20 series.

The devices house DTS-tuned dual speakers

The CAMON 20 line-up sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handsets mostly look identical and pack a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Pro models offer a 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to 60Hz on the non-Pro variant. The devices house DTS-certified dual stereo speakers and a Type-C port for charging.

The Premier model has a 108MP ultra-wide camera

The CAMON 20 has a 64MP (f/1.7) primary, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth, and an unspecified third camera. The 20 Pro 5G features a 64MP (f/1.65, OIS) main and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and bokeh cameras. The 20 Premier 5G variant boasts a 50MP (f/1.77, OIS) primary, a 108MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh sensor. Up front, the handsets have a 32MP (f/2.45) camera.

They are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The CAMON 20 houses a Helio G85 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 20 Pro and 20 Premier are powered by Dimensity 8050 SoC. The former comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations while the latter is offered in 8GB/512GB trim. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery, with the 20 and 20 Pro having 33W fast-charing and Premier supporting faster 44W charging.

CAMON 20 series: Price and availability

The CAMON 20 costs Rs. 14,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB version. It'll be available from May 29 through Amazon. The 20 Pro 5G comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models costing Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It'll be up for grabs from the second week of June. The 20 Premier 5G's price will be announced closer to its availability in June third week.