From expected price to specifications: Everything about Motorola RAZR 40

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 05:30 pm 2 min read

The RAZR 40's outer screen will allow enabling/disabling Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, set brightness levels, and control music

Motorola may launch two flip-style foldable smartphones—the RARZ 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra—in a couple of days. While the rumor mill has churned out almost every detail about the Ultra variant, the vanilla RAZR 40 hasn't received the same attention. Earlier this month, the device was revealed in leaked renders. Now, it has been spotted on Geekbench. Here's everything we know so far.

It will have a Samsung Flip4-like design

The RAZR 40 will be a toned-down version of the Ultra variant. As per the leaked renders, it will look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip4 with horizontally-aligned dual cameras and a mini cover screen within a raised rectangular section. The device will feature a clamshell folding design with the inner screen having a center-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The phone is expected to be water-resistant

The hardware details of RAZR 40 are yet to surface but the device will feature an AMOLED primary screen with a high refresh rate. The outer display will show the date, time, weather, and notifications. The phone will have an aluminum frame and a vegan leather finish for those who want a premium in-hand feel. It will also be water-resistant to some degree.

A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip will be onboard

The RAZR 40 has surfaced on Geekbench and 3C certification. As per the benchmarking platform, the Motorola phone with model number XT2323-3, has scored 1,019 and 2,545 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Geekbench listing also reveals the presence of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and Android 13. It will support 33W fast-charging, according to the 3C listing.

The device may launch on June 1

Motorola will announce the RAZR 40 Ultra in China on June 1. The company is also expected to launch RAZR 40 on the same day. It is likely to arrive in three color variants. In India, it may debut later for around Rs. 60,000.

RAZR 40 v/s RAZR 40 Ultra: What will be different?

The RAZR 40 will be a toned-down version of the flagship RAZR 40 Ultra, which will make it cheaper. The handset will have a smaller cover screen than its premium sibling which will boast a bigger, edge-to-edge outer display. The RAZR 40 will house a mid-tier chip as opposed to the Ultra model's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.