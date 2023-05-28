Technology

YouTube 'Like and Subscribe' scam: How to protect yourself

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 03:31 pm 3 min read

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, scams related to part-time jobs have risen, affecting hundreds and thousands of people. One such scam is related to YouTube and it has already trapped so many people. To help its citizens deal with this scam, Twitter account @Cyberdost—the Indian government's cybercrime wing—has shared a video describing the YouTube 'Like and Subscribe' scam.

The fraud is carried out using popular instant messaging platforms

The YouTube 'Like and Subscribe' scam is carried out using WhatsApp and Telegram. According to @Cyberdost, scammers ask users to like YouTube videos and earn money by doing so. Later, people are shown their earnings and asked to invest a certain amount to get the accumulated earnings. This is a trap. Once a person 'invests' the amount, they are blocked from all platforms instantly.

Fraudsters will lure you with part-time job offers

In the YouTube 'Like and Subscribe' scam, you are lured with good returns on performing simple tasks such as liking some YouTube videos or performing easy tasks online. You will receive messages on your WhatsApp number regarding a "work-from-home" job offer with a promise of meaningful returns. A lot of users, especially youngsters, fall prey and decide to apply.

A task manager assigns 'work'

In the beginning, the scammer will tell you that they are looking for a part-timer who can earn up to Rs. 5,000 per day. When you accept the offer, you are added to a Telegram channel operated by the 'task manager,' who assigns the 'work.' You'll be asked to hit the 'Like' button on some YouTube videos and send a screenshot to the manager.

Your income is displayed on some app or web portal

While you are consistently liking the YouTube videos, you will be shown your accumulated earnings on the scammer's 'job app.' In reality, the amount will only be available for display purposes. The scammer won't send you any money. In fact, they will ask you to 'invest' some amount, say Rs. 5,000, to get your accumulated earnings.

The person gets blocked after the investment

Once you transfer the money, you are blocked on WhatsApp and Telegram. You get no option to communicate with your 'task manager' or the HR that offered you the part-time role.

Follow these tips to protect yourself from such scams

Before accepting the offer, conduct a comprehensive search on the business or the employer/recruiter. If you have to pay for a job or to receive returns, it is undoubtedly a scam. Never consent to any kind of wire transfer and don't scan untrustworthy QR codes. In case of an online scam, call 1930 or register a complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal (﻿https://cybercrime.gov.in/).