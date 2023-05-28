Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Everything we know so far

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 12:42 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S23 FE may debut late this year (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung shied away from releasing the Fan Edition model for the Galaxy S22 series. However, it won't be the case for the S23 series. The tech giant is said to be readying the Galaxy S23 FE, which might come out after the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 models. The brand has also reportedly started testing the S23 FE European firmware. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S23 series' sale has reportedly decreased this month and is predicted to drop even further in Q2. It may be 20% short of what the S22 series managed last year.

In general, customers are not buying expensive smartphones and hence, Samsung may have decided to release the S23 FE this year to attract buyers who prefer premium hardware at an affordable price.

S23 FE will launch after Z series models

It was previously rumored that the S23 FE would release before Samsung's fifth-generation foldable smartphones in the Z series. The company has reportedly begun testing the device's firmware in Europe. The US and South Korean versions are yet to be tested. Samsung may need a few months to finalize the phone, meaning it may debut only after the Fold5 and Flip5 are announced.

It will be a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S23

Samsung's Fan Edition models are well-received in the Indian market. The Galaxy S21 FE, which was the last FE-monikered smartphone, gained huge popularity and contributed to the brand's sales in the country. The S23 FE, which has been part of the rumor mill for weeks now, is tipped to be a "budget-friendly" version of the flagship S23, with minor changes to the hardware.

Take a look at the expected specs

The Galaxy S23 FE will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68-rated protection, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. The device will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it could have a triple camera arrangement, headlined by an OIS-enabled 50MP primary snapper. The phone may arrive in two or more color variants.

An Exynos 2200 chipset will power the Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE will house Exynos 2200—the chip that powered the global variants of the Galaxy S22 series. Expect 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage to be onboard. The handset will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 baked on top. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.