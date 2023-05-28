Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 28: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 630MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ gained the attention of mobile gamers with its improved graphics. Despite only being compatible with Android OS at the moment, the game has received more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.1/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation, the developers distribute redeemable codes that let players amass a variety of in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows individuals to equip gaming accessories using the in-game currency, which is obtainable by shelling out a sizable sum of real money.

While investing resources may not be everyone's first preference, game designers have introduced an alternative way to earn rewards.

Every day, new redeemable codes are made available to players to keep them engaged in the game.

Codes can be redeemed once per player

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, keep the following things in mind: Only the official rewards redemption site should be used to redeem the character set. The codes can only be used once per player and must be claimed within a specific time frame. Only players using Indian servers are permitted to redeem the alphanumeric codes.

Check out the codes for May 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. They allow players to access in-game items, including premium bundles, royale vouchers, weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, skins, and more. FYVGID8URYHTNKU, FGYHJGYHFTY6HTR, FI8DU7YEHGR5N6K, FYOHIUJO56IKJ7MU FHJB98IUYTARQED, FC12VB34JUTGYTR, FFXVBDEJR5IK6JNY, FHMBK3UYDTGB5N, FAQ4ED12V34JTUG FDRETR6HYUA5RQ, FDCV3B4HUTYHVX, F6M7KULOHIUFYHN, FR56UPJO9I8UYT5

Here's how to redeem codes

Head to the official redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account, using your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, enter a redeemable code and click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

There are several alternatives to Free Fire MAX that you can explore on the Google Play Store. The list includes Call of Duty, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more. Each game comes with several playing modes.