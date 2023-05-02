Technology

Free Fire MAX's May 2 codes: Redeem multiple in-game rewards

Free Fire MAX's May 2 codes: Redeem multiple in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2023, 10:07 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed the 100 million download count on Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game, which allows players to compete with one another on the battlefield to improve their scoreboard ranking. It lets individuals acquire a variety of useful in-game items via paid virtual currency (diamonds). However, players who do not wish to spend resources can use redeemable codes that provide access to exclusive bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is enjoying tremendous success in India's Android ecosystem. It was introduced back in September 2021.

Since its release, the game's improved visuals, frequent updates, and rewards redemption program have helped it gain fans in India.

Now, to appreciate players, the developers offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to unlock a variety of exciting in-game items.

Guest IDs won't help you redeem codes

Gamers must abide by a few basic rules while redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, they are allowed to claim multiple codes in one sitting, but each code is accessible once per player. The codes should be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours. Don't use guest IDs on the redemption page. Only individuals on Indian servers are eligible to claim the codes.

Check out the codes for May 2

The Free Fire MAX codes can help unlock rewards such as loot crates, protective gear, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, weapons, skins, combat equipment, and more. Today's codes are mentioned below. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Head to Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page to redeem the codes. Now, use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials to access your account. Type a code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok" to continue. If your redemption is successful, you'll be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail/notification panel.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Try these alternatives

The Google Play Store includes several alternatives to Free Fire MAX that you can explore. The comprehensive list includes Call of Duty, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more. Each of these battle royale gaming titles offers multiple playing modes.