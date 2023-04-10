Technology

Free Fire MAX April 10 codes: How to collect rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 10, 2023, 10:01 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a wide range of additional in-game collectibles on a daily basis. These bonus items help players on the battlefield and propel them toward better scoreboard rankings. Players can access the additional in-game supplies for free using redeem codes or they can purchase them using real money as well.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. The former was released in September 2021.

The improved visuals, frequent updates, enhanced gameplay, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

Guest IDs are not valid for redeeming the codes

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, users must log in to the game's rewards redemption website with their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is accessible only once. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

The rewards include weapons, royale vouchers, and more

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX unlock free access to several exclusive rewards, which include royale vouchers, pets, costumes, skins, diamonds, weapons, protective gear, reward points, loot crates, premium bundles, and more.

Check out the codes for April 10

Here are the codes for today: FGTY6UILKHMNBV, FET5RYTK8O90ULO, FGYUK8O90LJRHD, FGRGTBCS01GBHY. FGUK0POUYE4TGB, FCXAQ234RTGTYHY, F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ, FHGFYTU79OIHJG.

Here's what you have to do to redeem the codes

First, head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Apple, Huawei, Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm" and then tap "Ok." After every successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section.