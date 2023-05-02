Technology

Everything about NASA's Peregrine Moon mission set to launch soon

Everything about NASA's Peregrine Moon mission set to launch soon

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 02, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Peregrine Mission 1 will launch no sooner than May 4 (Photo credit: NASA)

NASA will soon launch the Peregrine Mission 1 (TO2-AB) to the Moon. The roughly 6-foot-tall spacecraft will ferry a couple of scientific and other payloads to the Moon, which will help scientists understand the lunar exosphere and the properties of the lunar regolith. According to NASA's blog post, the mission is scheduled for lift-off no earlier than May 4.

The mission will reach its destination in approximately 40 days

The Peregrine Mission 1 will take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket. After a roughly 40-day journey, the mission is scheduled to land at Sinus Viscositatis, or the Bay of Stickiness, which refers to flat, dark plains of lower elevation on the Moon. The mission will operate for about 192 hours.

What is the purpose of the mission?

Peregrine Mission 1 is roughly 6 feet high and measures approximately 8 feet wide. It comprises a box-shaped main body supported by four legs for landing. The major objectives of the mission are to probe the lunar exosphere, thermal properties, abundance of hydrogen in the lunar regolith, and the radiation environment. The mission will also test advanced solar arrays.

The mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services

The Peregrine Mission 1 is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic has helped develop the mission. For the CLPS initiatives, NASA collaborates with a commercial partner to provide the launch and lander services for the mission.

The mission will ferry about 10 different payloads

The Peregrine Mission 1 is expected to carry about 10 payloads of various kinds. The list of scientific payloads includes the Laser Retro-Reflector Array (LRA), Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS), Near-Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System (NIRVSS), PROSPECT Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), and Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS). The lander, which is called Peregrine, can ship payloads of up to 90kg.

Here's a little more about the onboard scientific payloads

NIVRSS will help measure the surface and subsurface hydration, carbon dioxide, and methane. All these resources could be potentially mined on the Moon. It will also map the surface temperature at the landing site. NSS will look for signs of water ice by determining the level of hydrogen-bearing materials present at the site and will determine what the lunar regolith is made up of.