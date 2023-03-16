Technology

New-generation spacesuit for NASA Artemis astronauts: Here's dissecting them

New-generation spacesuit for NASA Artemis astronauts: Here's dissecting them

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 16, 2023, 03:04 pm 3 min read

The spacesuit can be worn up to 8 hours at a time

NASA has revealed the next-generation spacesuit for astronauts that will go on the Artemis moon-landing missions. The latest space wear is more streamlined, offers better size and fit, and improved thermal protection than those donned by Apollo astronauts, who first set foot on the Moon about 50 years ago. However, what NASA has showcased is a prototype and the actual moon suit may differ.

Why does this story matter?

The new moon suits that will be worn by the Artemis astronauts will be widely different from the bulky spacesuits that have been used till now.

Notably, the Artemis mission will put the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. So far, only 12 astronauts—all white men—have set foot on the lunar surface.

NASA allocated $228.5 million for the design of the spacesuit

The new moon suits were designed in collaboration with Axiom Space, a Texas-based company, for which NASA allocated funds worth $228.5 million. The spacesuit was unveiled at an event at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, where an Axiom employee modeled a dark-colored spacesuit and performed squats and bends to demonstrate its flexibility. The company said the final version will be different, including its color.

The new suits are more flexible than the Apollo suits

Dubbed "Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit," (AxEMU), the new suits are more flexible than the previous Apollo suits. They are designed to fit a broad range of potential wearers, accommodating at least 90% of the US male and female population, said NASA. The suit features a backpack, which Axiom describes as the "portable life-supporting system" and comes with advances in pressure garments and avionics.

The suit can be worn for up to 8 hours

The spacesuit is made up of multiple layers, including a bladder layer that holds air and a restraint compartment that maintains its shape. The outer layer is resistant to abrasion and dust while the insulation layer is designed to protect the astronauts from the adverse lunar environment. The suit can be worn for up to 8 hours at a time.

The exact look of the spacesuits has not been disclosed

The exact look of spacesuits has been kept a secret. The one that was displayed had a gray outer layer with patterns of orange and blue and Axiom's logo, "intended to conceal the suit's proprietary design." NASA chief Bill Nelson said the new spacesuits "will open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before."

Axiom will test the suit in a spacelike environment

Axiom will test the suit in a spacelike environment before Artemis 3, which will land astronauts on the Moon's south pole for the first time. The company said the suits to be worn by the astronauts on the lunar south pole will be white because it is the best color to reflect heat and protect the wearers from the harsh environments on the Moon.

Axiom Space calls the new spacesuit "revolutionary"

While Axiom Space calls the new spacesuit "revolutionary," it will still carry over one thing from the Apollo missions. "We are still using diapers in the spacesuits," said Russel Ralston, from Axiom Space. "They're honestly just a very effective solution," added Ralston.