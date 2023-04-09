Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 9: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX quickly became a mainstream battle royale gaming title in India's Android ecosystem. The game has recently crossed the 100 million download count, with a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store. Hence, the game's creators express their gratitude by offering redeemable codes, which allow players to unlock several in-game collectibles on a daily basis.

Why does this story matter?

Investing resources isn't the first preference for anyone who is aiming to collect gaming items in Free Fire MAX.

Players always seek alternative reward collection strategies, and developers are fully conscious of it. Therefore, they disseminate redeemable codes, which individuals can use to get multiple game-related supplies.

The bonuses assist gamers during combat scenarios and help improve scores and leaderboard rankings.

Guest IDs can't be used for collecting rewards

Players should access the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, with their official gaming credentials. The rewards can't be collected using Guest IDs. Additionally, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes can be claimed only by players on the Indian servers. A person can redeem each code just once. The codes should be used within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for April 9

The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can help unlock a range of exclusive in-game bonuses such as premium bundles, loot crates, royale vouchers, weapons, diamonds, skins, pets, and more. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-WFNP-P956, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. FF10-GCGX-RNHY.

These instructions will help you redeem the codes

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, utilize your registered login credentials and access your account (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Type a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm" followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a reward, which can be collected from the game's notification section.

