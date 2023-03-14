Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 14

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 14, 2023, 10:14 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX aims to enhance the in-game combat experience by offering free rewards. The rewards redemption program, running on a daily basis, lets gamers collect a selection of exciting goodies without having to spend resources. If you are unwilling to use real money to obtain gaming equipment, utilize the redeemable codes to obtain the items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has become incredibly popular in India after its debut in September 2021.

Currently, the game has been restricted to the Android OS. However, more than 100 million people have already downloaded it via Google Play Store.

In this scenario, game developers are appreciating players and aim to retain them, by publishing redeemable codes, helping individuals unlock a variety of in-game rewards.

Each code is redeemable once per gamer

A player is allowed to redeem codes via the rewards redemption page only if they log in using their official credentials. Guest IDs are not acceptable for code redemption. Every code has a single-use restriction per player and a 12 to 18-hour window for redemption. In addition, only players on Indian servers are eligible to redeem the 12-digit codes.

Free Fire MAX codes help claim multiple in-game rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes can help obtain bonuses such as protective gear, loot crates, reward points, royale vouchers, outfits, pets, diamonds, skins, combat equipment, and more. These items can aid players on the battlefield and help them climb the scoreboard.

Check out the codes for March 14

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., March 14. Use them to collect free rewards. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX ﻿rewards redemption page to redeem the codes. Use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials to access your account. Enter a code into the text field and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will let you pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.