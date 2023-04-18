Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 18: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2023

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has attracted a lot of players in India's Android ecosystem due to its reward redemption scheme. The creators publish codes on a regular basis, allowing gamers access to a variety of in-game items. Individuals who are unwilling to spend real money to obtain the collectibles can use the redeemable codes. Here's how to redeem today's 12-digit codes.

Why does this story matter?

A player needs access to a variety of tools in a battle royale game to survive.

Free Fire MAX codes allow individuals to obtain exciting in-game items such as diamonds, pets, protective gear, loot crates, costume bundles, skins, and more.

Individuals with a well-stocked inventory can face off against opponents with confidence and climb up the leaderboard rankings.

Codes can be claimed only by players on Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, they should access the redemption site using their official credentials. Only the people using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Each code can be claimed once per player. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for April 18

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid today, i.e. April 18. Use them to get supplies for free. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, Ffor FCM-CPSJ-99S3. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and click on "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick the associated reward from the game's mail section after each successful redemption.

Alternatively, you can try these battle royale games

You might want to look into some of the Free Fire MAX substitutes available on the Google Play Store. The list includes battle royale games such as BGMI, Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, and New State Mobile, among others.