Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 25: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for April 25: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 10:15 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption page (Photo credit: Garena)

Playing Free Fire MAX with friends is exciting, and its rewards redemption program makes the battle royale gaming experience even more adventurous. Each day, the game's developers publish redeemable codes that give players free access to a range of useful in-game items. Those unwilling to spend real money to unlock gaming accessories can benefit from the redeemable codes and expand their inventory.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in September 2021.

The game quickly gained a lot of traction among Android users. Additionally, it has recently surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Now, as a token of appreciation, the developers shell out 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to unlock in-game items for free. These additional bonuses help gamers during battleground combat.

Codes can only be accessed once per user

To redeem Free Fire MAX rewards, sign in to the official redemption page with your valid e-mail credentials. You cannot redeem codes using Guest IDs. Every alphanumeric code can only be redeemed once per player. Additionally, only individuals on the Indian servers can claim the codes. The codes should be accessed within a limited timeframe, as they only have a 12-18-hour redemption window.

Check out the codes for April 25

Here are the codes for today, i.e. April 25. Use them to collect in-game goodies including costume bundles, royale vouchers, weapons, skins, diamonds, and more. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FA54-QE1D-F2G3, H4JR-TGI8-V76C, T7EN-45M6-LY7U. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, F6BN-56Y8-76TG, AQB2-NJE7-6T5R, F8VE-BRN5-6KYO. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA. FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, V427-K98R-UCHZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. LIGH-TU95-VXHX.

What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text field, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward, which can be collected from the game's mail section.

Try these titles if Free Fire MAX isn't your thing

There are a number of substitutes to Free Fire MAX. On the Google Play Store, you can look out for BGMI, Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, New State Mobile, and more. Every title provides a variety of playing modes.