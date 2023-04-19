Technology

Free Fire MAX's April 19 codes: How to collect rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 19, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. What makes the game all the more interesting is the extensive range of additional in-game collectibles which are provided daily. These exclusive rewards can either be accessed for free via redeem codes or can be purchased using money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently limited only to Android users in India. The game has managed to clock more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The additional in-game items allow the players to perform better in the game.

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned at present.

The redeem codes are time-sensitive

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players must log in to the official rewards redemption website using their official credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes are time sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Each redeem code can be accessed only once.

The rewards include diamonds, weapons, premium bundles, and more

The redeem codes unlock free access to a wide range of in-game items which include costumes, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, skins, diamonds, weapons, premium bundles, protective gear, and more.

Here are the codes for April 19

Check out the codes for today: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, B3G7-A22T-WDR7.

Here's how you can redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, go to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, Twitter, or VK credentials. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm" and then click "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.