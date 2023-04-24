Technology

Free Fire MAX's April 24 codes: Redeem multiple in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2023, 10:08 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes can help you earn rewards on a daily basis (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX allows gamers to acquire a range of items using virtual currency (diamonds), which can be obtained only by shelling out a sizeable sum of real money. However, not every gamer is eager to invest resources. Instead, they seek alternative ways of reward collection. Hence, game creators disseminate redeemable codes, allowing individuals to grab in-game goods for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has rapidly grown in popularity in India's Android gaming community.

It has been downloaded more than 100 million times and holds a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, as a sign of appreciation and to retain gamers, developers offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to obtain multiple in-game bonuses for free.

Each code can be redeemed once per player

To redeem Free Fire MAX rewards, players need to sign in to the official redemption page using their valid credentials. Guest IDs are not valid for code redemption. Additionally, only gamers using Indian servers can access the codes. Each alphanumeric code can only be redeemed once per individual. The codes have a 12-18 hour redemption window. They should be redeemed within a limited timeframe.

Check out the codes for April 24

The Free Fire MAX codes for April 24 can help you earn in-game items such as premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, diamonds, gloo walls, skins, and more. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes are redeemable via the rewards redemption platform (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Access your gaming account using your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, enter a 12-digit code, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you'll be awarded an in-game item that can be collected from the mail/notification shelf.

