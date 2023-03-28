Technology

Samsung takes on Dyson with new-generation vacuum cleaners: Check features

Samsung takes on Dyson with new-generation vacuum cleaners: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 28, 2023, 08:42 pm 3 min read

The new line-up can be purchased via Amazon as well (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has launched premium vacuum cleaners in India, including the handheld Bespoke Jet model and an all-new robotic Jet Bot+. With the latter, the Korean electronics giant forays into the segment of robotic vacuum cleaners in the country. The new range has been customized for Indian households and is claimed to deliver almost complete dust-free cleaning with its multi-layered filtration system.

Bespoke Jet comes in two variants

Bespoke Jet is a stick-type vacuum cleaner. It features 'Air Pulse' technology that empties the cleaner into a Clean Station, which is also the charging point for the appliance. Bespoke Jet Pro Extra can do dry and wet cleaning thanks to its bundled mop attachment. It comes in Midnight Blue color. The Bespoke Jet Pet is a dry vacuum available in Woody Green color.

How long can the device operate on a single charge?

The Bespoke Jet range can operate for up to two hours on a single charge and has 210W suction capability. The new vacuum cleaners feature an integrated digital display, which shows information like the charging levels, running time, and suction. They come with a telescopic pipe and a fully washable dustbin. The devices sport a lightweight design and weigh around 2.7kg.

Jet Bot+ can be controlled via your smartphone

Talking about the robotic Jet Bot+ vacuum cleaner, it comes with a clean station to auto-empty the dustbin and supports Wi-Fi as well as voice control. You can operate it remotely using your smartphone via the SmartThings app. The Bot+ uses a navigation technology based on LiDAR sensors. According to the company, the robotic cleaner offers up to 2500pa of suction power.

You can also check the cleaning route and duration

The Jet Bot+ has a maximum running time of 90 minutes (Photo credit: Samsung)

The Jet Bot+ vacuum cleaner can be scheduled to clean either a single room or multiple rooms. You can also set 'No-Go Zones' if you do not want it to enter certain areas. Once the cleaning is done, you can check the cleaning history to see which places were cleaned, how long it took, and track which routes it followed.

How much do the new Samsung vacuum cleaners cost?

The Bespoke Jet Pro Extra, which comes with a mop, is priced at Rs. 89,900 while the Bespoke Jet Pet is available at Rs. 79,900. The Jet Bot+ carries a price tag of Rs. 65,900. The new line-up is available for purchase via the company's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the Samsung Shop App.