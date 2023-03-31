Technology

Redmi Note 12 v/s Samsung Galaxy F14: Which is better?

Redmi Note 12 v/s Samsung Galaxy F14: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 31, 2023, 01:05 pm 3 min read

The Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy F14 offer up to 1TB of expandable storage

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 as its latest entry-level mid-ranger in India. The device houses Qualcomm's latest 4G chipset, along with the latest Android OS version, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and more. At Rs. 14,999, it takes on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy F14. Here we compare the two smartphones to find out which is better.

Redmi's offering has an IP53 water resistance

The Redmi Note 12 has a top-centered punch-hole, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F14 gets a waterdrop notch design. The former also enjoys IP53 protection and gets an IR Blaster. The devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for screen unlock and biometric authentication. The Redmi Note 12 is slimmer (7.85mm v/s 9.4mm) than Samsung Galaxy F14. Also, it is lighter (186g v/s 206g).

The Galaxy F14 offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 -nits of peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy F14 gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It enjoys better display protection (Gorilla Glass 5 v/s Gorilla Glass 3) than the Redmi Note 12.

Both handsets feature a 50MP primary shooter

The Redmi Note 12 offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, paired with an LED flash. The Samsung Galaxy F14 houses 50MP (f/1.8) primary and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensors, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the devices have a 13MP (f/2.45 v/s f/2.0) shooter. They can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps via the front and rear cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 has a 6,000mAh battery pack

The Redmi Note 12 packs a Snapdragon 685 (4G) chipset, with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy F14 is fueled by an Exynos 1330 (5G) processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F14 has a bigger battery (6,000mAh v/s 5,000mAh) than Note 12. They support 25W and 33W fast-charging, respectively.

The devices boot the latest Android OS version

The Redmi Note 12 boots MIUI 14 on top of Android 13. The Samsung Galaxy F14 runs Android 13-based One UI Core 5.1. Both handsets have been promised to get two Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handsets offer a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth (5.0 v/s 5.2), GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

What is the cost of these smartphones?

The Redmi Note 12 will go on sale starting April 6, costing Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. Instant discount of Rs. 1,000 will be applicable on ICICI Bank credit card. The Samsung Galaxy F14 is available at Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB/128GB version. Its 6GB/128GB version costs Rs. 15,990. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 ICICI Bank discount.

Which one should you consider?

The Samsung Galaxy F14 seems to be a more promising purchase, despite missing out on the AMOLED screen and higher refresh rate. It gets support for 5G network, superior display protection, a slightly better chipset, One UI 5.0 goodies, and a bigger battery. Additionally, the Galaxy F14 is also less expensive than the Note 12, which makes it worth considering under Rs. 15,000.