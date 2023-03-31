Technology

Gold checkmarks at $1,000: Know more about Twitter Verified Organizations

Verified Organizations is now available globally (Photo credit: Twitter)

Twitter first announced the organizational counterpart of Twitter Blue in December last year. It was first known as Blue for Business. The company later changed its name to 'Verified Organizations.' Now, it has rolled out the program globally. This verification program for companies will add a gold checkmark next to the company's name. Let's take a deep dive into Twitter's verification program for businesses.

Why does this story matter?

Cash-strapped Twitter has been manically searching for a new source of revenue. The once estranged advertisers have yet to come back despite the company's efforts.

According to Pathmatics, top advertisers on Twitter spent a meager $7.6 million in the last two months, an 89% drop compared to September-October last year.

Twitter sees its verified programs as a way to boost its revenue.

Parent organizations can add as many affiliates as they want

Twitter's verification for organizations is not limited to the brands or companies subscribing to the service. Organizations have the option to link as many affiliated accounts as they want. These affiliates can be individuals, businesses, and brands. When organizations add affiliates, they will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their checkmark (blue or gold).

Organizations will have full control over vetting affiliated accounts

According to Twitter, organizations that sign up for Verified Organizations "are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they are affiliated with." An individual whose account is affiliated with an organization won't need further verification. Elon Musk said such accounts will be "automatically verified." Affiliated accounts will be featured on the organization's profile, indicating their affiliation.

Businesses have to pay Rs. 82,300/month in India

Verified Organizations provide an interesting opportunity for organizations and their affiliates to stand out. However, the pricing for the program is steep. In the US, businesses have to pay $1,000 per month for the service. The service is priced at Rs. 82,300 per month in India. To add an affiliate, organizations have to pay $50 or Rs. 4,120 in India, per affiliate.

Organizations subscribed to Verified Organizations get premium support

Besides the gold check mark, businesses get a square avatar to distinguish themselves from other organizations. Organizations that subscribe to the service receive a new tab in their profile that lists all affiliated accounts. Such verified accounts also get premium support throughout. Additionally, they also get every feature of Twitter Blue, including edit tweet, longer tweet, and more visibility, among others.