New leak reveals complete specifications of OPPO Find X6 series

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 31, 2023, 06:32 pm 3 min read

The OPPO Find X6 lineup will comprise 3 models

OPPO is expected to introduce the Find X6 series in February. However, ahead of the official announcement, a Weibo user who goes by the name 'fenibook,' has tipped the complete specifications of the brand's upcoming line-up. The Find X6 series will consist of three smartphones, including the standard Find X6 and two Find X6 Pro models. Here's everything we know so far.

OPPO's Find X6 series' leaks started to surface late last year, but then things got quiet as everyone's eyes turned to the brand's Find N2 and N2 Flip models.

The line-up is once again gaining attention. Thanks to fenibook, we now also know the preliminary specifications.

Upon arrival, the Find X6 series will rival Samsung's Galaxy S23 series.

The Pro models will get IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The Find X6 series is expected to get a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Going by the leaked images, the lineup will have a circular rear camera bump, akin to some Huawei smartphones, but with Hasselblad's color calibration. The Pro models will also offer support for IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The devices will get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The vanilla Find X6 will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro models will offer a marginally bigger 6.82-inch E6 Samsung AMOLED panel. All three devices will get a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro models will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The regular Find X6 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There will also be two X6 Pro models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 chipsets. Only the Snapdragon-powered Pro model will get LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Others will use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The vanilla X6 will get a 4,800mAh battery (5,000mAh for Pro models).

The handsets will boast a 32MP selfie shooter

The Find X6 will have a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 main snapper, 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide lens, and 50MP IMX763 telephoto camera. The Snapdragon-powered X6 Pro will flaunt a 50MP (OIS) IMX989 primary snapper, and 50MP IMX890 ultra-wide and telephone cameras. The MediaTek-powered X6 Pro will get three 50MP IMX890 rear lenses. All three will get a 3D ToF sensor and a 32MP selfie camera.

OPPO Find X6 series: Pricing and availability

OPPO is expected to release the Find X6 line-up next month. The series will arrive in China first, followed by the global markets at a later date. The price and availability details will be disclosed at the time of launch.