Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Check specifications, expected price, launch date

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Motorola is all set to announce the RAZR 40 Ultra as its latest flip-style foldable smartphone. The device will go official on June 1 and take on the OPPO Find N2, which came into the spotlight for its bigger, practical cover screen. As per the leaked renders and promotional video, the RAZR 40 Ultra will look futuristic. Here's everything we know about the device.

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will have a clamshell-style folding design. It will be able to detect when the hinge is half-opened. The phone will house a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the inside. The dual cameras and LED flash on the outer screen will be surrounded by the cover screen itself. It will come in Glacier Blue, Infinity Black, and Viva Magenta colorways.

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch (1080x2640 pixels) OLED main screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, which could make it faster and smoother than Galaxy Z Flip5. On the outside, it will have a 3.6-inch (1066x1056 pixels) OLED secondary display. Rumors suggest it will also have a 165Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, the device will measure 170.8x74x7mm and weigh 189g.

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will feature a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main sensor and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the inner screen, it may feature a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 13 with Motorola's My UX skin baked on top. It will pack a 3,800mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and wireless charging support. The 5G phone will provide support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Type-C as well.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Price and availability

According to WinFuture, the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra is expected to be priced between €1,169 and €1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,03,700-1,06,400). However, the official cost of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch.