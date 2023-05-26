Technology

After OpenAI, Microsoft shares its views on AI regulation

Written by Athik Saleh May 26, 2023, 08:15 pm 3 min read

Microsoft proposed five principles for governments to consider while regulating AI

How to regulate AI? This seems to be the question of the hour. From US President Joe Biden to Google and OpenAI CEOs, everyone is talking about ways to reign in the new technological wonder. Now, the AI race leader Microsoft has jumped into the discussion with a 40-page report. What does Microsoft think about governing AI?

Why does this story matter?

Microsoft has had a spectacular start to the AI race. The company has made the best use of the headstart it received courtesy of its partnership with OpenAI.

It has been busy integrating AI into all of its products. Therefore, Microsoft has a lot at stake when it comes to AI regulation.

Stringent rules may spell trouble for the company.

Regulating AI should be a shared responsibility: Microsoft

The report titled Governing AI: A Blueprint for the Future is Microsoft's view on AI regulation. In the foreword to the report, Microsoft president Brad Smith said, "As technology moves forward, it's just as important to ensure proper control over AI as it is to pursue its benefits." According to him, regulating AI should not be the sole responsibility of technology companies.

The company suggests five principles for governments to regulate AI

Microsoft is proposing a model where AI regulation falls on both governments and companies. The company wants governments to consider five broad principles while regulating AI. These include building on existing AI safety frameworks, safety breaks for AI systems that control critical infrastructure, developing a broad legal and regulatory framework that reflects the technological architecture of AI, promoting transparency, and pursuing new public-private partnerships.

Every company in AI space needs to regulate itself

Smith noted that every organization creating or using advanced AI "will need to develop and implement its own governance system." Microsoft has around 350 employees working on AI safety. "Over the past six years we have built out a more comprehensive AI governance structure and system across Microsoft," Smith said. He added the company borrowed best practices from "cyber security, privacy, and digital safety."

Microsoft proposed a central authority to regulate AI

Microsoft's pitch for AI regulation comes amid similar calls by its partner OpenAI. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently called for a central agency and democratized process to govern advanced AI systems. Smith also talked about creating a dedicated authority to regulate AI during a speech in Washington. He, however, did not say anything about a democratic process.