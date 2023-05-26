Technology

ChatGPT becomes top free app on App Store in India

ChatGPT becomes top free app on App Store in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 26, 2023, 08:08 pm 3 min read

The app is compatible with iPhones and iPod touch running on iOS 16.1 or later

You can now access the ChatGPT app on your iPhone and iPod touch in India. OpenAI has announced that the ChatGPT app is now available on iOS in more than 30 countries, including Canada, Japan, and Brazil. In India, it has become the top app on the App Store. Here's how to download and use the ChatGPT iOS app.

Why does this story matter?

If ChatGPT already wasn't popular enough, the new iOS app is bound to bolster its usage, since it makes it all the more easier for users to access.

In India, merely a few hours after its introduction, the ChatGPT app climbed to the first spot in the Top Free Apps list on the App Store, beating Instagram.

Which countries now have access to the app?

The ChatGPT iOS app is now available in several countries, including India, Iraq, Algeria, Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Canada, Chile, Lithuania, Mauritania, Lebanon, Mauritius, and Costa Rica. It is also accessible in Ecuador, Ghana, Israel, Estonia, Japan, Peru, Slovenia, Tunisia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Mexico, Kuwait, Namibia, Nauru, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The app syncs chat history across your devices

A big highlight of the ChatGPT iOS app is that it is free to use and does not show ads. The app features Whisper integration, which means the chatbot will be able to process voice inputs. It will sync the chat history from the web version and across your devices, allowing you to access your search history on whichever device you are using.

What does the app offer?

You can get "instant answers" to your queries, but do note the ChatGPT iOS app does not have access to real-time data. The app can even give "professional input" like helping you draft an email for say, applying for leave. It can help you write essays and summarise articles. In addition, you can also learn new languages and find creative inspiration.

How to download the ChatGPT iOS app

On the App Store, you should look for "ChatGPT (The official app by OpenAI)." Take note that several counterfeit apps have similar names. It is 16.1MB in size, free to download, and is compatible with iPhones and iPod touch running on iOS 16.1 or later. If you wish to use ChatGPT Plus, you will have to pay Rs. 1,999 per month.

How to access the app?

Once you have downloaded the ChatGPT app on your iPhone, you will be required to create an account using your Apple or Google ID. If you have an existing account for the web, you can log in using that. You will then have to verify your phone number via OTP and follow a couple of in-app instructions to access the app.