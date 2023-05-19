Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT iOS app debuts with voice search, no ads

OpenAI's ChatGPT iOS app debuts with voice search, no ads

Written by Athik Saleh May 19, 2023, 10:55 am 3 min read

The ChatGPT app is only available on iOS for the time being

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been a runaway success. The chatbot's popularity paved the way for the ongoing AI revolution. The company has now launched an iOS app for the chatbot for users who like to use it "on the go." Android users should not worry because a ChatGPT Android app will be available soon. Now, let's see the features of the ChatGPT iOS app.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's mobile app has come as a surprise for many, especially since the company never hinted at it. However, its incredible popularity worldwide makes the chatbot's mobile version a natural step for OpenAI.

The chatbot has become the go-to option for everything from writing code to business applications.

An iOS version is bound to make it more popular.

The ChatGPT app allows voice inputs

The new ChatGPT iOS app comes with Whisper integration, OpenAI's open-source speech recognition system. This means users will be able to provide voice input to the chatbot. The app also allows syncing chat history with the web version, meaning you will be able to access what you searched for via the web version. It does everything that the web version does.

ChatGPT's iOS version does not bother users with ads

One of the biggest takeaways of ChatGPT's iOS app is that it is ad-free. "Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results," the company said. This differentiates OpenAI's offering from other AI-integrated search apps. That includes its partner Microsoft's Bing. The tech giant has already started slipping ads into Bing Chat, which has served as a ChatGPT mobile app replacement till now.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities

If you are a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you will have the same privileges on the mobile app as you enjoyed on the web. ChatGPT Plus subscribers "get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities" through the app, OpenAI said. They also receive early access to features and faster response times on iOS, as per the company.

ChatGPT app can change how people search on mobile phones

The ChatGPT app comes at a time when tech companies worldwide are tinkering with AI. However, a ChatGPT app is certainly going to change the way people search on their mobile phones. This is going to present a challenge to established players like Google. Additionally, the app will also keep people away from several fake ChatGPT apps.

The app is initially available to users in the US

The new ChatGPT iOS app is first available to users in the US. The company said it will expand to more countries in the "coming weeks." If you are not a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, the app is free for you. The company charges $20 (around Rs. 1,650 per month) for the premium version. It is unclear when the Android app will be available.