AI-generated image wins photography award, artist declines it

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 19, 2023, 04:55 pm 3 min read

"AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award" - Eldagsen

An international photography competition recently had a shocking revelation - the winning photo was created by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The German artist behind the submission came forward and declined the award, after admitting to using the technology to create the image. This news sparked a debate on the role of AI in creative fields.

Artist attempted to draw attention to AI's use in art

It was Boris Eldagsen, a Berlin-based photographer, who won the creative open category of the Sony World Photography Awards with his entry titled "Pseudomnesia: The Electrician." The black and white photograph shows two women from different generations, with the older one holding onto the younger woman from behind. Turns out the artist tried to make a statement on AI's use in art and photography.

Artist describes himself as a 'cheeky monkey' for his attempt

The organizers were aware of some AI involvement but felt that they had been deliberately misled. Eldagsen expressed hope that his actions would open up a broader discussion about AI-generated art and lead to "separate competitions for AI-generated images." In a statement on his website, he described himself as a "cheeky monkey" for his attempt to generate dialogue around artificially created images.

Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?: Eldagsen

Eldagsen said, "Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment, as it is the first AI-generated image to win in a prestigious international photography competition. How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI-generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?" Are AI-generated images a powerful tool or a potential danger? Only time will tell.

AI and photography are different entities, says Eldagsen

"AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award." - Boris Eldagsen

Photographers feeling threatened in the age of AI, says Eldagsen

Speaking to CNN, he said that the rise of AI-generated images has taken the photographic world by surprise. He said that AI had left many photographers feeling "threatened and afraid that they are going to lose their jobs which will happen." Eldagsen emphasized he didn't intend to cause trouble but to initiate a conversation about the future of photography in the age of AI.

The highest number of entries in the awards' 16-year history

The Sony World Photography Awards experienced a record number of entries in 2023, with over 415,000 images submitted. Of those, more than 180,000 were eligible for the professional categories. Organizers said that 2023 had seen the highest number of entries in the awards' 16-year history. These stats only raises more eyebrows if a large proportion of the entries were AI-generated or actual photographs.