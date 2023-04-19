Lifestyle

Don't make these tourist mistakes in Indonesia

Avoid these social faux pas when in Indonesia

Indonesia is a beautiful country with breathtaking natural landscapes and delicious food. However, it is important to note that Indonesia has a unique culture, which visitors should be mindful of to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. Whether you are on a quick holiday or a backpacking adventure, make sure to not commit these five social faux pas in this thriving Asian nation.

Don't use your left hand

Indonesian culture still holds the belief that the left hand is unclean, as it is reserved for bathroom activities. To show respect for their culture, it is advisable to use your right hand for activities such as greeting, eating, and exchanging items. This gesture indicates your appreciation for their value of cleanliness and shows your willingness to adapt to their customs.

Finish up the food on your plate

In Indonesia, it is important to finish the entire plate of food served to you. So, if you are invited by a local, or have food at a restaurant, make it a point to finish up the whole plate of food. This simple gesture is a way to express your respect and appreciation for the effort and time that went into cooking the meal.

Don't show the soles of your feet

Showing the soles of your feet is seen as impolite and disrespectful in Indonesian culture. This includes pointing at things or accidentally touching someone with your foot. To avoid causing offense, it is advisable to keep your feet on the ground and avoid extending them toward people. Avoid crossing your legs in a way that shows the soles of your feet.

Don't wear revealing clothes

As a predominantly Muslim country, Indonesia values conservative dress. When visiting religious sites or places of cultural significance, it is important to dress appropriately and avoid wearing revealing clothes. For women, it is advisable to wear long skirts, dresses, or trousers paired with tops that cover the shoulders. Men can wear lightweight trousers and shirts. You may also consider bringing a scarf or shawl.

Don't indulge in PDA

It is worth noting that public displays of affection, such as hugging and kissing, are not widely accepted, especially in rural areas in Indonesia. To avoid any cultural misunderstandings or causing offense, it is best to refrain from such behavior in public. In larger cities and tourist destinations like Bali, mild PDAs, such as a peck on the cheek, are generally more acceptable.