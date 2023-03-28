Lifestyle

5 souvenirs to remember your trip to Montenegro

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 28, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Memorable Montenegrin mementos

Currently in Montenegro? Wondering what to take back home as a souvenir? Your search ends here as we have curated a list of five authentic Montenegrin souvenirs that would remind you of your sweet memories in this beautiful country. The country may be small, but it has a big heart, and you can feel it in every Montenegrin item you take home with you.

Brojanica

Brojanica is a knotted bracelet made of wool or thread that is used for prayer and meditation. Whether you wear it as a bracelet or display it as a decoration, a brojanica can be a unique and special souvenir to bring back home from Montenegro. It's a meaningful souvenir that can be a symbol of the country's traditions and a reminder of the trip.

Kapa

Kapa is a traditional Montenegrin cap, made of black wool with a distinctive red band. The black color of the Kapa represents the country's past, while the red band symbolizes Montenegro's battles with the Ottoman Empire. This cap can be a great conversation starter and an opportunity to share the story and history behind this iconic item.

Lavender products

Lavender is the scent of heaven, in a world where we can still find some peace. In Montenegro, lavender grows in abundance. Bring the scent of tranquility back home to remind you of your sweet memories in the country. You can explore local markets to find dried lavender stems, leaves, and flowers, as well as lavender essential oil, soaps, sachets, and teas.

Vranac wine

Montenegro is home to a number of vineyards, and one of its most famous grape varieties is the Vranac grape. The wines made from Vranac grapes often have notes of blackberry and plum. Some Vranac wines also have a slightly floral aroma. Additionally, Montenegro is known for producing other varieties of red and white wines, including Krstač, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Cat-related products

The Kotor Cats Museum is a unique and quirky attraction in the city, dedicated to our feline friends. The museum features exhibits on the role of cats in Kotor's maritime history, as well as artwork, photographs, and other items related to cats in Montenegrin culture. You can purchase cat-related souvenirs, such as postcards, magnets, and figurines from the shop stationed at the museum.