Traveling to Bulgaria? Here's what not to do

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 27, 2023

Bulgaria is a famous tourist destination in Europe, that offers visitors a variety of attractions, ranging from gorgeous beaches along the Black Sea to skiing destinations in the mountains. If you are considering a vacation to Bulgaria, it is essential to be mindful of local customs and steer clear of these typical social faux pas to have a pleasant experience in this Balkan country.

Don't call it the Russian Alphabet

Several languages have adopted the Cyrillic script, including Bulgarian, Russian, Ukrainian, Macedonian, Belarusian, and Serbian, as well as Kazakh, Uzbek, and Krygz, among others. The Cyrillic script was actually created by two Bulgarian saints, Cyril and Methodius in the 9th century. In fact, Bulgaria, Russia, and other nations that use the Cyrillic script, honor them as national saints.

Don't act too familiar with people you don't know

People in Bulgaria often value personal space and privacy, particularly when dealing with strangers or persons they don't know well. It is inappropriate to appear too acquainted or pleasant to somebody you have just met or do not know well. When meeting someone new, Bulgarians may appear quiet or cautious at first, but after a rapport is established, they are often friendly and welcoming.

Don't make the fig fist

The fig fist gesture is creating a fist with the thumb sticking between the index and middle fingers. In Bulgaria, this gesture is seen as an offense and is considered rude. It is said to symbolize female genitalia and is hence seen as an extremely insulting and derogatory gesture.

Don't come empty-handed when invited by a local

It is customary to bring a small gift when you are invited to someone's house for some social occasion. This is a sign of respect and gratitude, and it is considered impolite to arrive empty-handed. When presenting the gift, make sure to hand it to the host with both hands and express gratitude for the invitation.

If you are a woman, don't smoke while walking

Smoking while walking is seen as impolite or inappropriate for women in Bulgaria. This custom is rooted in traditional gender roles and expectations of women's behavior in public. In Bulgaria, women are generally expected to display a certain level of refinement and elegance in public. It is not a hard and fast rule but is something to be aware of when visiting the country.