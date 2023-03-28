Lifestyle

The ultimate Iceland itinerary for a 7-day summer adventure

Mar 28, 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure in this surreal land of natural wonders

Planning a weeklong trip to Iceland and feeling confused about what to do? No worries, we are here to help you plan an exciting seven-day journey. From the breathtaking Vatnajökull glacier to the famous red sand-filled Raudasandur beach, Iceland has something to offer everyone. So sit back, relax, and let's plan a fantastic adventure in the land of fire and ice.

How to travel around Iceland?

You can take organized tours, which are a great way to go sightseeing without having to worry about planning. Public transportation is available but it may not be as frequent or convenient as in other countries. However, the best way to get around is by renting a car and driving, as it gives you the flexibility to stop and explore at your leisure.

Some useful tips

If you have a credit card with no foreign exchange fees, you can skip the hassle of getting Icelandic Krona and use your card instead. However, be sure to carry cash, as not all places accept credit cards. Dress in layers even though it is summer months. Respect the environment and stay on marked paths. And, finally, avoid these common tourist mistakes in Iceland.

Day 1: Arrive in Reykjavik, acclimatize in the Blue Lagoon

Your first day in Reykjavik is going to be super exciting! One of Iceland's most popular attractions is the Blue Lagoon, a luxurious geothermal hot spring. It is the perfect place to unwind and recharge after a long flight and a fantastic way to kick off your Icelandic adventure. The Blue Lagoon is 45 minutes from the Keflavik international airport.

Day 2: Explore more of Reykjavik

On the second day, take a stroll down the colorful streets of the city, check out the unique architecture of Hallgrimskirkja Church, and explore the Icelandic culture at the National Museum. Then, check out the stunning Harpa concert hall and take a leisurely walk along the Sæbraut waterfront. Oh! Don't forget to treat yourself to some tasty local food.

Day 3: Go to Golden Circle

Day three would be all about exploring the world-famous Golden Circle! Get ready to see some amazing sights like the Thingvellir National Park, Geysir with its explosive geysers, and the stunning Gullfoss waterfall. Don't forget to take pictures at Kerid volcanic crater and with the magnificent Icelandic horses. Also, be sure to stop by a local farm to taste some delicious Icelandic ice cream.

Day 4: Take a road trip to Westfjords

For your fourth day, take an unforgettable road trip to the breathtaking Westfjords. This stunning region is filled with soaring mountains, deep fjords, and fishing villages. Along the way, you will also pass by charming fishing villages and witness some breathtaking views of the coastline. Be sure to stop at Dynjandi waterfall, it is a nature lover's dream come true!

Day 5: Látrabjarg cliffs and Raudasandur beach

On the fifth day, get ready for an exciting adventure. Head out to the breathtaking Látrabjarg cliffs, which are home to a massive colony of seabirds. You will be amazed at the stunning views and the chance to spot whales and seals. Afterward, visit the nearby Raudasandur beach, famous for its unique red sand and crystal-clear waters - an experience you'll never forget.

Day 6: Explore Southeast Iceland

The sixth day is all about discovering the natural wonders of Southeast Iceland. You will be amazed by the breathtaking Vatnajökull glacier and the surreal icebergs floating in the crystal-clear waters of Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon. Be sure to relax in the soothing waters of the Myvatn Nature Baths one last time before returning to Reykjavik to take a flight back home.

Day 7: Myvatn Nature Baths to Reykjavik and fly home

On the final day of your trip, enjoy the scenic views along the way one last time as you drive back to Reykjavik from Myvatn Nature Baths. Once you are back in Reykjavik, spend some time exploring the city and soaking up the culture before it is time to head home. Finally, don't leave without these five souvenirs from Iceland.