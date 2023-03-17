Lifestyle

Avoid these common tourist mistakes in Iceland

Avoid these common tourist mistakes in Iceland

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 17, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Icelanders take their belief in elfs quite seriously, be mindful of that

Iceland's unique natural beauty attracts visitors from all over the world. A trip to this otherworldly destination also known as the land of fire and ice is certainly going to be a great experience. However, there are certain things that tourists should avoid doing in order to show respect for the environment, culture, and people of Iceland.

Don't insult the elf culture

The belief in elves has a long history in Iceland, dating back to the country's settlement in the 9th and 10th centuries. The Icelandic term for elves, "Huldufólk," translates to "hidden people," and it is believed that these beings live in rocks, mountains, and other natural features of the landscape. Many Icelanders take this belief seriously, so try not to belittle their elves.

Don't cross the trail markers in geothermal areas

Geothermal sites in Iceland are one-of-a-kind and breathtaking natural wonders, with boiling mud pots, bubbling hot pools, hissing fumaroles, and even erupting geysers. They may, however, also be harmful. So don't cross the trail markers. Hot springs can reach temperatures beyond the boiling point. Parts of the ground that appear stable may really be a thin layer covering a pocket of boiling water.

Don't write or carve in the moss

In Iceland, moss-covered lava fields are a unique and beautiful natural wonder. However, the moss that covers these fields is extremely fragile and can take decades or even centuries to grow back if damaged. It grows very slowly, sometimes only a few millimeters per year. Writing in the moss or carving into it can cause irreversible damage to the delicate ecosystem.

Don't confuse Pilsner for actual beer

Icelandic beer has gained a reputation for being unique and high-quality, with many local breweries producing a wide variety of beers. Pilsner, the "alcoholic" beer available in Icelandic stores, has less than 2.25% of alcohol content. With such a low alcohol concentration, this beverage is not beer, despite its appearance. To get real beer, you need to search state-run alcohol shops called Vinbudin.

Don't worry about tipping your server

In Iceland, tipping a server is not necessary or expected, and it won't be seen as rude or disrespectful if you choose not to tip. This means that servers, bartenders, and other service workers are paid a fair wage, and they do not rely on tips to make a living. However, if you feel like tipping, you can certainly do so.