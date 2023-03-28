Lifestyle

Sattu makes summers tolerable: Here's why you should drink it

Written by Sneha Das Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Sattu helps in cooling your body during the summers

Loaded with protein, fiber, and potassium, sattu is the end product of roasted chana dal and this superfood is a staple in Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. While sattu drink is a must-have during the summer season to cool your body, you can also try various dishes like sattu paratha, litti chokha, and sattu halwa. Here are some of its lesser-known benefits.

Promotes your digestive health

Sattu is highly effective in promoting your digestive health and giving relief from constipation, acidity, bloating, and burning in the stomach. It also helps in improving your bowel movements. The insoluble fiber in it cleans your colon and soothes swelling, clogging, and acidity. You can drink sattu ghol every morning on an empty stomach to improve your bowel movements and digestive tract.

Aids in weight loss

If you want to lose those extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight, drink sattu sherbet daily on an empty stomach. Sattu is low in calories and high in fiber which keeps you stay full for a longer time and prevents unhealthy cravings. It helps in burning extra calories by reducing bloating and increasing metabolism. 100 grams of sattu powder contains 164 calories.

Good for your hair and skin

Loaded with iron and other essential nutrients, sattu lends a natural glow to your skin along with intense hydration. It also assists in providing relief from various skin issues like acne, rashes, and eczema among others. The protein and iron in this powder also help strengthen your hair follicles and improves your hair health. It reduces hair fall and improves hair quality.

Keeps you energized and hydrated

The cooling properties of sattu keep you refreshed and hydrated during summer. The essential minerals present in it also give you an instant kick of energy whenever you feel drained because of the scorching summer heat. It boosts your immunity and is light on the stomach. It also acts as a detoxifying agent and flushes out harmful toxins from the body.

Great for diabetes

Sattu has a low glycemic index which aids in regulating your blood sugar levels naturally. Sattu is also great for people suffering from cholesterol problems because of the high amounts of fiber present in it. Drinking sattu sherbet every day will regulate circulation in your body and reduce your blood pressure levels. You can have sattu sherbet with some salt and lemon.