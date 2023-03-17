Technology

ChatGPT Plus with GPT-4 is now available in India

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 17, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

ChatGPT Plus subscribers have access to GPT-4

ChatGPT, OpenAI's viral chatbot, took the world by storm a few months ago. In February, the company introduced a premium version of the chatbot, ChatGPT Plus, with several advantages. OpenAI has now announced the arrival of ChatGPT Plus in India-the second-largest proportion of ChatGPT users in the world. ChatGPT Plus is priced at $20 (around Rs. 1,650) in India.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's ascension to the top of the AI pyramid has been swift. The chatbot has over 100 million users and has the fastest-growing user base ever.

India is a massive market for every technology company, and OpenAI is no exception. The AI chatbot has been received well by Indians.

The Plus variant will certainly pique the interest of those who want a bit more.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers get extra features

Both ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus offer the same core feature, but the premium version has something extra. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have access to the chatbot at all times, even during peak hours. The Plus variant also has faster response times. Premium users also get priority access to new features and improvements.

Premium users have access to GPT-4

Besides the extra features on offer, ChatGPT Plus subscribers enjoy another advantage over the users of the standard version-access to GPT-4. OpenAI released its most advanced large language model (LLM), GPT-4, earlier this week. It is only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Although there is a usage gap, this will certainly incentivize more Indians to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus.

OpenAI and Sam Altman love India

OpenAI is yet to localize ChatGPT Plus' pricing

ChatGPT Plus costs the same in India as it does in other countries. OpenAI is yet to localize the pricing of the chatbot for different geographies. The company, however, mentioned in a blog post that it is actively exploring options for a lower-cost plan to improve the service's availability. OpenAI might lower the price of the chatbot in some countries soon.

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus?

To subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, head to https://chat.openai.com/chat. Sign up if you are not a member already. Once you log in, click 'Upgrade to Plus' on the left side menu bar. In the payment window, you can enter your details. Only card payments are accepted. With GST, the total price will come to $23.60 (roughly Rs. 1,950).