TECNO PHANTOM V Fold goes on sale: Should you buy

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2023, 11:37 am 2 min read

The foldable smartphone is available at an early bird price of Rs. 77,777 (Photo credit: TECNO)

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has launched its first foldable device, the PHANTOM V Fold in India. It goes on sale starting today via Amazon. As for the highlights, the smartphone has AMOLED displays on the front and inside, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. So, should you buy the handset? Let's find out.

First, let's talk about the design and display

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold sports an inward-folding design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2000x2296 pixels) LTPO AMOLED foldable main screen and a 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2550 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% P3 color gamut, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The outer display also comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

What about cameras?

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.85) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 50MP (f/1.98) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. It flaunts 32MP and 16MP lenses on the main and cover displays, respectively.

It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 Fold and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual SIMs, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold: Pricing and availability

PHANTOM V Fold costs Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB/512GB configuration. Buyers will get a free protection plan worth Rs. 8,888. It includes a one-year extended warranty, one-time screen replacement within six months of purchase, and a free pick-up and drop facility. An early bird price of Rs. 77,777 is applicable on the 12GB/256GB model starting today.

Should you buy the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold?

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold is a new entrant in the foldable smartphone segment, rivaling the identical-looking Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 which starts at Rs. 1,54,999. TECNO may not be an established brand when it comes to flagship smartphones, but the PHANTOM V Fold checks all the right boxes with premium hardware and latest features. The V Fold is a good pick for its price.