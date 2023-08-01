Technology

Meta is developing AI chatbots that can assume different personas

Written by Athik Saleh August 01, 2023 | 11:56 am 1 min read

Meta could launch the new human-like chatbots in September

Meta is gearing up to launch AI-driven chatbots with unique personalities in September, as reported by the Financial Times. The social media giant has been developing prototypes for chatbots capable of engaging in human-like conversations, aiming to increase user interaction on its platforms. The chatbots, dubbed "personas" internally, are part of the tech giant's plan to seize the AI hype.

The chatbots will introduce a new search feature

Meta's upcoming chatbots will introduce a new search feature and provide recommendations, with some designed to take the form of certain characters. For instance, the company is working on a chatbot that speaks like Abraham Lincoln and another offering travel advice in a laid-back surfer style. Meta's aim is to make the chatbots a fun product for people.

Meta could challenge social media and AI rivals with chatbots

This development of chatbots with individual personalities could have a considerable impact on Meta's future. It could help the company battle its social media and AI rivals at the same time. However, if the chatbots are similar to Character AI's, they may not be as successful. The chatbots could also help Meta collect more data about users, helping its advertising business.