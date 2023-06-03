Technology

WhatsApp working on re-designed settings and keyboard for Android, iOS

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2023, 03:36 pm 2 min read

The features will be introduced in the future update of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a redesigned settings page for its iOS client to enhance the in-app experience when navigating through the app settings. Meanwhile, on Android, the Meta-owned platform is developing a re-designed keyboard, with an emoji category bar and more. Both features aren't ready for release yet, but thanks to WABetaInfo, we can at least have a peek.

Feature #1: An updated settings page on iOS

WhatsApp is all set to revamp the settings page. The settings tab will be swapped with a bar displaying the user's profile photo. Additionally, three shortcuts to navigate to Privacy Settings, Contact List, and Profile, will be added. WhatsApp will also introduce a new shortcut, which will allow individuals to view/share their personal QR code. This might be helpful for financial transactions, as well.

More enhancements are expected in the future

WhatsApp continues to make in-app changes, showcasing its commitment to improving user experience. Starting with the smaller details such as a revamped settings page, the platform may bring further enhancements to the interface in the future. To recall, we have already seen minor improvements like a translucent effect for the bottom tab, a new style for different in-app sections, and more.

Feature #2: Re-designed keyboard on Android

WhatsApp will soon roll out a re-designed keyboard, along with a new emoji category bar. With the new update, the tabs that offer quick access to keyboard functionalities such as emoji, GIF, and sticker selection, will be shifted upward. Additionally, WhatsApp is anticipated to relocate the attachment sharing buttons and the emoji keyboard button to match the style on desktop and iOS.

The add-ons are currently under development

The features are in the development phase, and WhatsApp may require some time to roll them out to all users. In case you want to check out the facilities, try installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.75 and Android 2.23.12.8 updates.

WhatsApp is also working on a new update for 'channels'

WhatsApp is already working on channels, and it'll be released in the near future. The messaging platform is planning to add a 'discover channel' filter to channels, allowing users to search for specific ones within the app. The app will introduce three types of filters: recently added, popularity, and alphabetically. They will help easily track the desired channels.