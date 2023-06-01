Technology

WhatsApp adds new update to 'channels': Here's what it is

WhatsApp adds new update to 'channels': Here's what it is

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 01, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

The channels feature is currently under development

One of the most awaited features on WhatsApp is the newsletter tool which the app calls 'channels.' It will be a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information, similar to Telegram. Thanks to WABetaInfo, we now have more information about the upcoming feature. The app is planning to introduce a 'discover channel' filter which would let users search for specific channels.

What is the channels feature?

Channels on WhatsApp will give you relevant updates from people and groups you follow. Within channels, user information and contact number will not be displayed to others. Also, no one will be able to see which channels you follow, irrespective of whether they are a part of your contact list or not. However, the messages relayed within channels will not be end-to-end encrypted.

The facility is currently under development

Do note that the channels feature is not available on WhatsApp yet. It is currently under development and will be released via a future update of the app to both Android and iOS.

The 'discover channel' filter will let users find channels easily

The 'discover channel' filter will let users find the channels they are looking for easily, without having to go through several search results or having to navigate through external links. The app will introduce three filters: recently added, popularity, and alphabetically. This is meant to help easily track which channels are currently trending and what has been newly introduced.

The 'Updates' tab will feature both channels and statuses

Channels will reportedly be displayed under an 'Updates' section on the iOS version of the app. The same section will also be home to statuses, which will include dedicated options for 'Muted Status' and status privacy settings. The status is said to get a redesigned interface where they will appear horizontally, like Instagram Stories, instead of the vertical format they are currently seen in.

Use dedicated option within 'Updates' to create statuses

In case you are wondering how to create statuses from the Updates section, there will be an option for that. A plus icon will be incorporated at the top right-hand corner of the screen from where you can upload new statuses.