ASUS Vivobook K15 laptop gets cheaper on Flipkart: Check offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 01, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

The device gets a 15.6-inch OLED display

ASUS's Vivobook K15 laptop is ideal for media consumption and strikes the perfect balance between price and performance. Backed by a powerful AMD Ryzen 5000-U processor and an impressive OLED display, the device supports light gaming and lets you multitask with ease. You can now get the laptop at a discounted price on Flipkart. Here's more about the offer.

Here's everything to know about the offer

ASUS Vivobook K15 is currently available at Rs. 49,990 on Flipkart. The laptop is originally priced at Rs. 80,990, which translates to a discount of Rs. 31,990. Users can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,900 in exchange for an old laptop. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 1,709 per month and you can avail of other bank offers as well.

The device flaunts a 15.6-inch OLED display

ASUS Vivobook K15 comes with a compact chassis, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a large trackpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 600-nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Display HDR True Black certification. Dimensions-wise, it measures about 18.6mm in thickness and weighs 1.8kg.

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.0

ASUS Vivobook K15 has several ports including one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 2.0 Type-A, and an HDMI slot. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The device gets a 42Wh battery

ASUS Vivobook K15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000-U processor with integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 11 Home. The laptop gets a 42Wh 3-cell battery, which can be refueled using the bundled 65W charging adapter. The device comes with a dedicated cooling system that eliminates overheating issues.

How to bag the deal?

Head to Flipkart and search for ASUS Vivobook K15, with the model number KM513UA-L512WS. There are several discount offers that you can avail. For instance, users can get Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions.